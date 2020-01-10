Quantcast

Report: 4 Md. legislators accused of workplace violations in 2019

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 10, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Six people, including four lawmakers, were accused of workplace violations such as sexual harassment or racial discrimination over the last year, according to a new report sent to the General Assembly Friday. More than 80 percent of participants in a workplace study conducted by the Department of Legislative Services said they had heard or ...

