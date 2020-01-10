Quantcast

Women outnumber men in the American workforce for only 2nd time in history

By: The Washington Post By Rachel Siegel January 10, 2020

For just the second time in history, women outnumbered men as the majority of the U.S. paid workforce, buoyed by fast job growth in health care and education over the past year, as well as the ongoing tight-labor market. At first glance, the shift is tiny and easy to miss: Women worked 50.04% of payroll jobs ...

