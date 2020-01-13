Jean Noonan | Hudson Cook

L. Jean Noonan, a partner at Hudson Cook LLP, was appointed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Kathleen Kraninger to serve on its new Taskforce on Federal Consumer Financial Law.

Since 2003, Noonan’s legal practice has focused on consumer financial services, fair lending, privacy and consumer protection matters. She counsels financial institutions, national mortgage companies, consumer reporting agencies and others in complying with laws related to consumer credit, privacy, e-commerce and unfair trade practices.

A major portion of her practice involves assisting banks and other creditors in monitoring their fair lending compliance performance and implementing improvement strategies to mitigate risks. She previously served as General Counsel for the Farm Credit Administration and as Associate Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection’s Credit Practice at the Federal Trade Commission.

