Kyri Jacobs | Bonnie Heneson Communications

Kyri Jacobs was named president and CEO of Bonnie Heneson Communications.

Jacobs joined BHC in 1992 and has served as president, executive vice president and vice president during her 27-year tenure. Bonnie Heneson, who founded BHC in 1990, will remain active in the business, working on client strategy and new business development.

Jacobs specializes in communications, public relations, advertising, media and marketing. She has provided counsel and led major campaigns for many of BHC’s largest clients throughout Maryland. Among her community service activities, she serves as chair of the Howard County Police Foundation board and is a former chair of the Leadership Howard County board.

