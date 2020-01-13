ADVERTISEMENT
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is seeking a mid-level associate to join its Litigation team in Baltimore, Maryland.
All candidates are asked to submit the following application materials:
• Cover letter
• Resume
• Copy of law school transcript
All candidates should possess the following credentials:
• At least 3 years of meaningful experience in products liability and/or commercial litigation required;
• Experience drafting dispositive, expert, and/or discovery motions required;
• Experience taking and defending depositions preferred;
• Maryland Bar admission required.
Apply online at:
https://careers-nelsonmullins.
