By: Jobs January 13, 2020

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is seeking a mid-level associate to join its Litigation team in Baltimore, Maryland.

All candidates are asked to submit the following application materials:
• Cover letter
• Resume
• Copy of law school transcript
All candidates should possess the following credentials:
• At least 3 years of meaningful experience in products liability and/or commercial litigation required;
• Experience drafting dispositive, expert, and/or discovery motions required;
• Experience taking and defending depositions preferred;
• Maryland Bar admission required.

Apply online at:
https://careers-nelsonmullins.icims.com/jobs/2210/litigation-associate—products-liability/job

 

