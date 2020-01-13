Quantcast

Hogan announces $9M in tax credits for student loan debt

By: Associated Press January 13, 2020

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced the awarding of nearly $9 million in tax credits for Maryland residents with student loan debt.

