Morgan State University tops Fulbright program’s ‘HBCU Institutional Leaders’

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2020

Morgan State University was named a 2018-2019 Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader, university officials announced Monday. The honor, launched this year by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), recognizes the noteworthy level of engagement that selected Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have achieved with the Fulbright Program. Morgan State has long been ...

