MVLS receives $25K grant to help human trafficking victims

By: Louis Krauss January 13, 2020

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service announced Monday that it has received a $25,000 grant from Venable LLP to assist with the nonprofit’s Human Trafficking Prevention Project. This is the second consecutive year that MVLS has received the funding from the law firm. Project manager Heather Heiman said the grant will allow MVLS to expand its outreach efforts ...

