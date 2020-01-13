Quantcast

Precision Orthopedics receives growth equity financing from Cobepa S.A.

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2020

Global private equity firm Cobepa S.A. announced Monday it has closed a growth equity investment in Precision Orthopedics, a Laurel-based provider of integrated orthopedic surgical care services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Precision will use the new capital to bolster its current operations and implement its expansion plans within Maryland and elsewhere. Precision founder and CEO Dr. Rishi ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo