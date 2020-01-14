Bernadette Hunton and Garrett Wozniak | Kollman & Saucier

Bernadette Hunton and Garrett Wozniak were named partners at Kollman & Saucier, P.A.

Hunton joined the firm in 2011 and is relied upon by in-house counsel, human resource professionals and business leaders in both the public and private sector for counsel on a broad array of employment law issues. She is known for her niche specialty as an attorney investigator of workplace complaints and an employment law trainer.

Wozniak joined the firm as an associate in 2013 and since that time has contributed significantly to the firm’s labor and employment practice, including providing general advice and counseling in employment matters, the defense of employment discrimination suits, representation in NLRB proceedings, and negotiation of collective bargaining agreements.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.