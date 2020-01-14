Bernadette Hunton | Kollman & Saucier

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2020

Bernadette Hunton

Bernadette Hunton was named a partner at Kollman & Saucier, P.A.

Hunton joined the firm in 2011 and is relied upon by in-house counsel, human resource professionals and business leaders in both the public and private sector for counsel on a broad array of employment law issues. She is known for her niche specialty as an attorney investigator of workplace complaints and an employment law trainer.

