Quantcast

CCBC extends in-person registration hours for spring semester

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2020

The Community College of Baltimore County is extending in-person registration hours to allow greater flexibility in registering for the spring semester. CCBC’s spring full semester credit classes and first sevem-week session begins Jan. 27.  A 12-week session is available starting Feb. 10 with a final seven-week session starting March 18. Online registration is available with in-person registration ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo