CHIEF, HEALTH INSURANCE AND MANAGED CARE

The MIA’s Life and Health Division is recruiting for the position of Chief, Health Insurance and Managed Care. This position requires a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and eight years of experience analyzing contracts, services, or programs for compliance, with a health insurer, managed care organization or insurance regulatory agency; one year of that experience must have been in a supervisory capacity.

