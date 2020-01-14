Quantcast

Hogan highlights crime-fighting and education in budget

By: Associated Press Brian Witte January 14, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan highlighted initiatives to fight violent crime in Baltimore, improve education statewide and protect the environment Tuesday in his budget plan for the next fiscal year. Hogan, a Republican, referenced a violent weekend in Maryland's largest city in calling on lawmakers to support his crime-fighting proposals this session. On Saturday, 12 people ...

