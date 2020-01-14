Quantcast

Leadership and name changes at Weiss PR

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2020

Mid-Atlantic-based public relations firm Weiss PR, Inc. is changing its name to Pugh & Tiller PR, LLC and relocating its headquarters from Baltimore to Annapolis. Ray Weiss, who has served as Weiss PR’s president, will turn over leadership of the firm to Jessica Tiller, with whom he co-founded the firm in 2008, and Matthew Pugh, who has led ...

