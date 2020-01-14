Mary DeLuca | Interact Communications

Columbia resident Mary DeLuca was named vice president at Interact Communications, a full-service marketing and communications agency dedicated to the two-year technical and community college market.

DeLuca, who brings 30 years of communications experience to the Interact team, will oversee business development and campaign management in its new East Coast office in Clarksville. The company, headquartered in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has a West Coast office in Oceanside, California.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.