Quantcast

Judge rejects challenge to Md. ‘broadcast ban’ on criminal trial audio

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 14, 2020

A federal judge rejected a constitutional challenge to Maryland's ban on the recording or broadcasting of criminal court proceedings Tuesday, finding the law is a valid limitation that ensures fair trials.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo