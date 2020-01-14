ADVERTISEMENT

NOTICE OF VACANCY

FOR THE POSITION OF

UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY JUDGE

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit is accepting applications for a 14-year appointment as Bankruptcy Judge for the District of Maryland at Greenbelt.

The salary of the position is $199,088.

A full public notice for the position is posted in the District of Maryland at the Office of the Clerk of the District Court and Office of the Clerk of the Bankruptcy Court and in all divisional offices in the District of Maryland and may also be viewed at http://www.ca4.uscourts.gov/news-announcements/2020/01/13/notice-of-vacancy-bankruptcy-judge-DM-greenbelt-apply-by-2-19-20 .

Lawyers interested in applying should notify James N. Ishida, Circuit Executive, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit by email to vacancy@ca4.uscourts.gov , and the qualification standards and an application form will be forwarded to you. Applications must be COMPLETED AND RECEIVED NO LATER THAN February 19, 2020.

The Court of Appeals is an equal opportunity employer.

