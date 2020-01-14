Quantcast

Pelosi sets Wednesday votes to send impeachment to Senate

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram, Mary Clare Jalonick and Laurie Kellman January 14, 2020

Senate Republicans signaled they would reject the idea of simply voting to dismiss the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as the House prepares to send the charges to the chamber for the historic trial.

