Quantcast

ANNA ORVARSSON, ET AL. v. ATLANTIC UNION BANK, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020

Wills and trusts -- Bequeath -- Properly exercised legal authority The appellants, Anna Orvarsson and Thomas J. Wallen, Jr., filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgement and Other Relief in the Circuit Court for Kent County. The appellee is the Atlantic Union Bank1 , the trustee of the Second Amended and Restated Revocable Trust of J. Willis ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo