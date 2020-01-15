Ariana M. Waitkavicz | UBS

Ariana M. Waitkavicz was named a financial adviser with UBS and The Weber Group.

waitkavicz comes from an area of expertise working as a wealth Planning Associate for UBS Financial Services providing wealth management planning and support in the Mid-Atlantic region for the past two years.

During that time she completed her Certified Financial Planner designation which allows her to bring an extensive knowledge of planning strategies to the team.

In her new role, she will provide wealth management expertise to help clients pursue their financial goals.

