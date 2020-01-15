Quantcast

AVA WYLER v. KATHLEEN TULLY

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Standard of care This is an appeal from the dismissal of a medical malpractice action in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. Ava Wyler, as personal representative of the estate of Annette Samuels, filed a medical malpractice action against appellee, Kathleen Tully, M.D., claiming appellee failed to timely diagnose oral candidiasis, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo