Quantcast

Bill creates sunset for Maryland’s opportunity zone incentives

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 15, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Legislation working its way through the Maryland General Assembly would require businesses located in opportunity zones to provide more information in order to qualify for state incentives, clarify which businesses are eligible for those perks, and ensure higher pay for workers. Del. Julie Palakovich Carr, D-Montgomery County, who devised the legislation, and Sen. Cory ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo