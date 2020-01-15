David B. Irwin | Kramon & Graham

Prominent Maryland defense attorney David B. Irwin has joined Kramon & Graham PA as of counsel.

Known for his work in high-profile criminal and civil cases, Irwin is a veteran attorney with more than four decades of experience. He has handled cases of national and international interest, including the representation of a former currency trader for Allied Irish Banks (Allfirst Bank), and a former U.S. civil servant who played a pivotal role in the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal.

Irwin represents corporations, public officials, doctors, lawyers, and other professionals in both civil and criminal liability matters. He regularly testifies as an expert witness on civil and criminal matters. Most recently, he was engaged as an expert in the post-conviction defense of the main subject of the podcast “Serial.”

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.