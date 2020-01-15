Quantcast

Frosh seeks repeal of Md. license suspensions based on inability to pay

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 15, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Wednesday called for repealing the state’s authority to suspend the driver’s licenses of motorists who fail to pay a traffic fine or fee because they lack the funds, saying such a suspension criminalizes poverty and forces low-income drivers to choose between missing work or tempting arrest ...

