IN RE: A.C.

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020

Juvenile law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Armed carjacking A.C., appellant, was charged in a fourteen-count juvenile petition, filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, sitting as the juvenile court, with attempted armed carjacking and various related offenses. An adjudicatory hearing was held before a magistrate, who found that, because the victim’s positive identification ...

