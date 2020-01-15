Quantcast

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF PROVEN MANAGEMENT, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020

Administrative law -- Public works contract -- Due process This appeal arises out of a contract dispute between ProVen Management, Inc. (“ProVen”), appellant, and the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore (“the City”), appellee, specifically, the City’s Department of Public Works (“the Department”). The parties entered into a contract pursuant to which ProVen agreed to clean ...

