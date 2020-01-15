Quantcast

Judge agrees to block Trump order on refugee resettlement

By: Associated Press January 15, 2020

SILVER SPRING — President Donald Trump can't give state and local governments “veto power” to reject refugees from resettling within their borders, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte agreed to block Trump's executive order requiring resettlement agencies to get written consent from state and local officials in any jurisdiction where they want ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo