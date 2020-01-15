Quantcast

Legal programs say they’re stemming tide of Baltimore evictions

By: Louis Krauss January 15, 2020

Facing a third eviction notice from her east Baltimore home, Lennea Anderson stood out from the 40 other tenants in Baltimore's rent court last Thursday, as she had a volunteer lawyer from the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland (PBRC) by her side to argue that she was up to date with her rent payments. Because ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo