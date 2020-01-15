Quantcast

Mosby, other black prosecutors back Gardner, say they’ve faced resistance

By: Associated Press Jim Salter January 15, 2020

ST. LOUIS — Baltimore's Marilyn Mosby and other black female prosecutors from across the country are rallying behind St. Louis' top prosecutor, who has filed a federal lawsuit alleging a concerted and racist conspiracy to push her out of office. Mosby defended prosecutor Kim Gardner, saying she's faced the same resistance. The six prosecutors, already in St. ...

