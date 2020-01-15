Quantcast

RICHARD O’BRIEN PRESTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Pretrial detention credit Richard O’Brien Preston pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the first-degree murder count and ten years’ imprisonment, to be served consecutively, for the count announced by the sentencing court ...

