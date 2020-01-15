Quantcast

House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro January 15, 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry will be among the House prosecutors for Trump's Senate trial.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo