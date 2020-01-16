Quantcast

Federal prosecutors seek rehearing on law firm search ruling

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 16, 2020

Federal prosecutors are seeking review of an appellate decision that invalidated their method of searching potentially privileged law firm files last year. Prosecutors seized files and emails from Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP last year as part of an investigation into one of the firm's attorneys and a past client, Baltimore attorney Ken Ravenell. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court ...

