Frosh joins lawsuit to block Trump rule restricting food stamps

By: Louis Krauss January 16, 2020

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has joined 13 other states in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture that seeks to block a Trump administration rule that would cut off food stamp benefits to nearly 700,000 people nationwide, Frosh’s office announced Thursday. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of ...

