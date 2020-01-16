Quantcast

Hogan calls for eliminating taxes for some retirees

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 16, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Nearly a quarter million Maryland retirees could see dramatic tax reductions, with some paying no taxes at all, under a proposal announced Thursday by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The proposal, for which the text of the bill was not yet available, is the latest effort for retirees and other groups since Hogan took office ...

