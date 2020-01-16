Quantcast

Jury awards $150K to Elkridge tenant displaced over mold dispute

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 16, 2020

A Howard County jury awarded $150,000 — including $37,000 in punitive damages — to a tenant whose landlord repeatedly failed to address mold contamination for nearly a year. The jury found Port Capital Village Limited Partnership liable for breach of contract ($24,000), negligence ($65,000) and constructive eviction ($24,000) and awarded plaintiff Millie Thomas an additional $37,000 ...

