Quantcast

Johns Hopkins startups get boost from Microsoft pilot program

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 16, 2020

Startups with Johns Hopkins University’s FastForward program for entrepreneurs have received funding, software licenses, support and more from Microsoft as part of a unique pilot program with the technology giant. The pilot program includes five Johns Hopkins startups receiving funding awards, including two student teams. “Johns Hopkins has a track record of generating innovations from medical research ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo