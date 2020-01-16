Quantcast

Juvenile justice, parole reform needed, analyst tells Senate panel

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 16, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- Juvenile justice and parole reform are needed to cure a Maryland prison system in which inmates are serving overly long sentences for crimes they committed as young adults, a justice policy analyst told a Senate panel Thursday. Marc Schindler, executive director of the Justice Policy Institute, pressed for raising the age of offenders considered ...

