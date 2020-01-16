Quantcast

McCray pushes Baltimore police residency requirement bill

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 16, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Sen. Cory McCray continues pushing legislation permitting Baltimore to require certain high-ranking police officers to live in the city, despite opposition from the department. The legislation is needed, McCray said, because Baltimore benefits when law enforcement leaders are invested in the city's future in a way that can only happen when those officers call ...

