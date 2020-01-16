Mercy Health announces CEO’s retirement, succession plan

Mercy Health Services President and CEO Thomas R. Mullen will retire this year, the health system announced Thursday. Mullen will be succeeded by David N. Maine, the system’s executive vice president.

Mullen, 63, has been with Mercy for nearly 29 years, joining the system in 1991 as chief financial officer. In a release, the system credited him with its growth and fundraising successes.

Mullen was elevated to the role of CEO in 1999.

Mullen will officially retire in July and continue to serve Mercy as a senior adviser through December 2021.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we extend our deepest gratitude for Tom’s peerless leadership,” Sister Helen Amos, chair of Mercy’s board, said in a statement. “His efforts during these past 28 years have made Mercy the thriving health care system it is today.”

Maine, 43, is a physician who was named executive vice president for Mercy Health Services last year. He has served the system in a variety of roles, including as vice president of Mercy’s physician enterprise and medical director of the Center for Interventional Pain Medicine.

Maine joined Mercy in 2007.

“Tom and our entire board are confident in the appointment of Dr. David Maine to build upon Mercy’s success well into the future,” Amos said. “As a longtime Mercy physician leader, Dr. Maine is uniquely qualified to bolster and further expand Mercy’s award-winning clinical programs, enhancing Mercy’s singular position as an independent, Catholic health system with statewide reach.”

Mercy Health Services includes downtown’s Mercy Medical Center, a 183-bed hospital. The system also includes Mercy Personal Physicians and the Stella Maris nursing home.