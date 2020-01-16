Quantcast

Proposed rule could limit the number of bills senators can file

By: Capital News Service By Ryan E. Little January 16, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Senate bills may become a hot commodity in Maryland if a rule proposed this week is enacted. The Senate Rules Committee is planning to meet Friday to consider limiting the number of bills any one senator can propose in the yearly 90-day session of the General Assembly. The busiest senators have proposed more than 40 ...

