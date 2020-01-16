Quantcast

FBI arrests 3 white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman and Mike Balsamo January 16, 2020

FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia’s capital.

