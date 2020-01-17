Quantcast

Maryland senator calls greenhouse gas plan ‘truly vague’

By: Associated Press Brian Witte January 17, 2020

A draft plan from Gov. Larry Hogan's administration to cut Maryland greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 is “truly vague,” a leading state senator said Thursday over the administration's assertions that the plan was on track to meeting its goal.

