Community Heritage Financial posts 33% jump in dividend

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2020

Middletown-based Community Heritage Financial Inc., announced Friday its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.04 per share, which represents a 33% increase from its last quarterly cash dividend paid in November 2019. The dividend is payable Feb. 7 to shareholders of record on Jan. 31. Company President and CEO Robert "BJ" Goetz Jr. said the dividend ...

