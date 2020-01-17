Quantcast

Maryland man sentenced for sex abuse of child 40 years ago

By: Associated Press January 17, 2020

A Maryland man convicted of sexually abusing a child in the 1970s and 80s has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

