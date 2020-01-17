Quantcast

SBA offers new grant opportunity for women in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2020

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced a Women's Business Center (WBC) grant opportunity in Maryland Friday, part of an agency priority to open more doors for women entrepreneurs and increase access to SBA resources in underserved communities. The total award amount is $75,000 each for up to two WBCs in Maryland. Applications will be accepted on grants.gov and all applications for Funding Opportunity ...

