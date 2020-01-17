Susan Denning | Springwell Senior Living

Susan Denning was named director of nursing at Springwell Senior Living.

She will be responsible for the supervision of patient care in Springwell’s Assisted Living Community.

Denning, a registered nurse since 2004, has more than 20 years of nursing and social work experience in both retirement communities and medical centers.

She has served as the director of nursing at Edenwald Retirement Community and as an RN at St. Joseph Medical Center and Oak Crest Village Retirement Community.

