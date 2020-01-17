Quantcast

Young Audiences of Md. lands $75K NEA grant

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2020

Young Audiences of Maryland has been awarded a $75,000 National Endowment for the Arts Art Works grant to support its work integrating the arts into teaching and learning in Baltimore, it was announced Friday. This grant will support a series of school-embedded, educator professional development experiences that match professional teaching artists with teachers to collaboratively plan arts integrated ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo