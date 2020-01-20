Quantcast

Local Md. governments seek to limit state’s susperseding authority

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 20, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Activists and an association that represents local governments say they plan to push lawmakers to limit the circumstances under which courts can declare the state has superseding authority that local governments cannot usurp. The proposal on the doctrine of “preemption” highlights a conflict between local and state governments that has at times bubbled into ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo