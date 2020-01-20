Quantcast

Stacy Hegg | Lee Chesapeake Property Management

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2020

hegg-stacy-lee-chesapeake-property-managementLee Chesapeake Property Management, the asset management affiliate of Lee & Associates | Maryland, named Stacy Hegg as senior property manager. She was formerly property portfolio manager for Founders 3 Real Estate Services in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In her new position, she will be responsible for overseeing thirty-party asset management responsibilities for a number of commercial office, industrial/warehouse and retail assets situated throughout the greater Maryland region.

